August 9, 1949 - April 6, 2020 On Monday, April 6, 2020, Michael Guy Nolte passed away in the arms of his loving wife, at age 70, from a sudden heart attack. He was a beloved husband and father to three children. Mike was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Monico, Wis., to Raymond and Jean Nolte. On May 5, 1972, Mike and Mary Ann Lammers (Nolte) were joined in holy matrimony, after being introduced by Mike's fraternity brother, Steve, who was Mary's brother. He received an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from UW-Stevens Point, an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Milwaukee, and a Master of Materials Science and Engineering degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). After spending many years in the transformer industry at RTE in Waukesha, Wis., and then General Electric in Hickory, he and his business partner, Gene Wood, started Utility Solutions, Inc. Through luck and dogged determination, they grew Utility Solutions into the innovative engineering company it is today. Mike had a passion for travel, hiking, woodworking, and his 1967 Corvette Stingray. He had many accomplishments in his life, but he was most proud of his greatest accomplishment: his family. Mike lived life to the fullest with zero regrets. Those that knew him would say he had a heart of gold; he never met a stranger. Known to his nine grandchildren as "Pop," he is survived by them; his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Nolte; three children, Matthew (Toni) Nolte, Mark Nolte, and Melissa (Gary) Adams; his mother, Jean Nolte Jewel; and sisters, Nancy (Nick) Meer and Linda (Mike) Rierdon. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Nolte. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the funeral will be private to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Maryvale Sisters Convent at 2522 June Bug Rd., Vale, NC 28168. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES