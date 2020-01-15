LINCOLNTON Amber Marie Nolen, 25, of River Road in Lincolnton, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Miss Nolen was born July 15, 1994, in Catawba County. She was a cashier. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Ken Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park. Amber is survived by her partner, Danny Powell Jr., and their daughter, Aubrey Powell; father, Tim Nolen Jr. and wife, Karen, of Lincolnton; mother, Janice White and husband, Christopher, of Lincolnton; brother, Austin White of Lincolnton; stepsister, Britny Emerson of Newton; grandparents, Ginny Holman of Lincolnton, Pete Holman of Conover, Ron and Kathy Shondelmyer of Hickory; her aunt, uncles and several cousins. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Nolen family.
