April 22, 1936 - February 19, 2020 Betty Ann Gilbert Nix, 83, of Newton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born April 22, 1936, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late John Gilbert and Mary Anna Galloway Cook. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Carolina Mills, Plant #3, where she worked for decades. She was a member of Balls Creek Independent Church. Betty was a strong-willed woman who was a wonderful cook and loved butter pecan ice cream. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Helms Kovalik and Karen Helms Hall. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rick Helms and wife, Shelia, of Claremont, Steve Helms and Mark Helms, both of Newton; daughter, Kim Prather of Newton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, with Pastor Chuck Winters officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Nix family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The Nix family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton.
