HICKORY DeAnna Nichols of Hickory passed away at Frye Regional Medical Center Dec. 23, 2019. She was born June 18, 1970, in West Virginia. DeAnna was the wife of Marty Nichols for 18 years. DeAnna Nichols worked in the home for several years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend to many. DeAnna also had two dear dogs, Tiki and Rocco, who loved her. DeAnna was preceded in death by her stepfather, Tom Spears; and brother, Claude Hunter, Jr. In addition to her husband, DeAnna is survived by her daughter; Brittany Cummings; grandchildren, Kaicen and Kambry; mother, Muriel Spears; siblings, Kim Thompson, Mike Hunter, Eddie Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Evans Funeral Service Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jerome Cash. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior. DeAnna loved flowers and in her memory the family would greatly appreciate flowers being sent to Evans Funeral Service for her memorial. Condolences may be sent at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service is serving the Nichols family.
Nichols, DeAnna
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Evans Funeral Chapel
Jan 2
Celebration of Life
Thursday, January 2, 2020
3:00PM
Evans Funeral Chapel
