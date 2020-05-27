December 31, 1940 - May 25, 2020 Tien Nguyen, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Dec. 31, 1940, to the late Kieu Van Nguyen and Them Thi Tran in Vietnam. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kim Nga Ngoc Nguyen, Bichthuy Thi Nguyen; and brother, Khoi Hoa Nguyen. Survivors include her husband, My Van Bui, of the home; daughters, Loan Phi Bui, of Hickory, Uyen Phi Bui, of Hickory; sons, Long Phi Bui, of Vietnam, Hung Phi Bui of Orange County, Calif., Phi Bui, of Hickory, Ho Phi Bui, of Hickory, Lam Phi Bui, of Hickory; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A service will be held Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

