February 4, 1955 - March 19, 2020 Rickey Allen Newton Sr., 65, of Lincolnton, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Robin Whitesides Newton. Arrangements are being handled by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Newton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.