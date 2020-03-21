February 4, 1955 - March 19, 2020 Rickey Allen Newton Sr., 65, of Lincolnton, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Robin Whitesides Newton. Arrangements are being handled by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
