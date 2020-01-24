HILDEBRAN Evelyn Naomi Lynn Newton, 92, of Hildebran, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Hildebran. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Newton family.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.