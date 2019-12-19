NEWTON Aileen Ballard Newton, peacefully went home to be with her heavenly father Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Aileen was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Lincoln County to the late Frank and Lula Hull Ballard. She was a lifelong member of Springs Road Baptist Church and retired from Newtex, Inc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Newton Jr.; and sons, Randy Wayne Cooke and Raymond Todd Newton. Left to cherish her memory are a son, Steve Cooke of Connelly Springs; daughter, Jennifer N. Caldwell of Newton; daughter-in-law, Diane Cooke; grandchildren, Leigh Ann Cooke Houser, Chasity Cooke Greer, Jonathan Cooke, Jesse Cooke, Jessica Newton, Jenna Caldwell and Abigail Best; and great-grandchildren, Cole Caldwell, Riley Houser, Elijah Cooke, Landon Houser, William Cooke, Reese Houser and Henry Cooke. The family held a private service celebrating her life. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Newton family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
