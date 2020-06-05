Nelson, Brenda Dula

January 20, 1945 - June 3, 2020 Ms. Brenda Dula Nelson, 75, of Lexington, S.C., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lexington Medical Extended Care in Lexington, S.C. Brenda was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Caldwell County; the daughter of the late Ralph Dula and Dare Philips Dula. She was of the Baptist faith and she loved helping people and made things beautiful. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, George Dula. Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Larry David Nelson and William Morgan Nelson and wife, Victoria; grandson, David Alexander Nelson; granddaughter, Evie Nelson; brother, Rex Dula and wife, Kay; and she was loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June, 7, at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Barber will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.adamsfunerals.com
