HICKORY Marcella "Marcie" M. Nelligan, 94, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving children at the time of her passing. Marcie was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the daughter of Kathryn and Valentine Urbanec. She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Nelligan. Marcie was blessed with a loving family of four children: James P. (Debra) Nelligan, Cheryl L. (Glenn) Merlen, Dawn E. (Don) Robinson, and Jeffrey A. (Dana) Nelligan; as well as eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Her family was very special to her and she was a blessing to all in her family who hold special memories of time spent with her. A life celebration service will be held today (Friday, Oct. 18), at 3 p.m., at St. Aloysius Church.