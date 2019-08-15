SHERRILLS FORD Norma Jean Brown Navarre, 86, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was a gift from heaven, born Jan. 31, 1933, in St. Louis, MO., to the late Zeke Bartlett Brown and Mary Francis Snell Brown. Norma was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. She married Felix A. (Al) Navarre March 9, 1972, and started a new path of wonderment and exploration which became her lifestyle. Norma loved life, God, her family and her church where she felt God's presence. Her need to honor God guided her to become a counselor for molested children and adults. She worked diligently to help each one she met and considered this calling a blessing from God and was recognized as Woman of The Year by her peers. Norma was happiest when traveling and seeing all that God had made for us to enjoy. She was on the state staff for Good Sam Camping Clubs of North Carolina and a member of Queen City Campers. Norma was always excited about the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David. Those left to cherish her memory are Husband, lover and friend for 47 years, Felix A. (Al) Navarre of the home; sons, Keith Edwin Navarre and wife, Sherry, of Beaufort, S.C., Edward Lenz of Arlington, Texas, and Glenn Warren Lenz and wife, Amanda, of Waynesville; daughters, Jean Borhman of Boone, and Cheryl Culp of Burlington, Vt.; brother, Robert Lee Brown and wife, Denise, of Columbia, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild. A celebration of Norma's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m., at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. The Rev. David Green will officiate. A private burial will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Condolences may be sent to the Navarre family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Navarre family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
