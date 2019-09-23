CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Roy Max Nations, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.