October 29, 1936 - February 12, 2020 Tommy Glenn Nash, 83, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Brian Center in Viewmont. Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Chesterfield, S.C., he was the son of the late Ray I. Nash and Lessie Funderburk Nash. Tommy graduated from Monroe High School in 1955, where he played football for three years and was Salutatorian of his class. He received a football scholarship to East Carolina University where he played for four years while earning his B.S. degree in Business in 1959, and he received the Outstanding Award Who's Who among Students in Colleges and Universities. He worked in banking for 34 years. He was a competitive runner for over 15 years. He also became a recreational biker and walker. He biked the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway, five times and the 5th time he raised money for cancer research. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Bullock Nash of the home; daughters, Teri Nash Sharp and husband, Jim Green, Melanie Nash Russell and husband, Bobby; two grandchildren, Matthew Glenn Sharp and Morgan Laine Russell; brother, Archie Ray Nash; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Baptist Church in Hickory with the Rev. Joshua Barrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or Lincoln County Hospice, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Bass-Smith Funeral Home www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-1:30PM
339 2nd Ave., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
2:00PM
339 2nd Ave., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
