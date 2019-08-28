NEWTON Fred Neil Murray, 74, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Born Feb. 5, 1945, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Fred Eugene Murray and Anna Mae Wilson Murray. Fred was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. He retired from Midstate Mills, loved model trains and all types of music. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Gardner Murray. Survivors include his son, Damon Murray and wife, Holly; brother-in-law, Vic Gardner and wife, Theresa; grandchildren, Davis Murray, Finley Murray, and Porter Murray; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Murray family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 609, Conover, NC 28613. The Murray family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
