SHELBY Doris Smith Murray, 84, of Longwood Drive in Shelby, outran us to heaven Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was born in Cleveland County March 22, 1935, to the late James and Lilly Smith and was a member of Christopher Road Baptist Church. She had retired from many years of service at Fiber Industries in Shelby. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jack Murray. Doris is survived by a sister, Kay Furr of Kings Mountain; three children, Sheila Murray Hendrick (Byron) of Shelby, Robyn Murray Greene of Shelby, Chris Murray Sr. (Vicki) of Hickory; and five grandchildren, Crystal Bryson (Chuck) of Shelby, Chris Murray Jr. of Hickory, Eric Hendrick (Laurie) of Shelby, Ashley Adams (Bryan) of Hickory and Laney Greene Pierce (Thomas) of Shelby. She also leaves behind six precious great-grandchildren. Doris loved her family and all who met her left feeling like they were her best friend. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. Bulo Price officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., before the service and at other times the family will be at the home of Sheila and Byron Hendrick, 132 Victoria Park Dr. in Shelby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor of NC, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602, www.safeharbornc.org. Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
