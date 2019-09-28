CATAWBA Betty Esther Smith Murray, 85, of Catawba, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Born Aug. 13, 1934, in Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Jackson Smith and Grace Abigail Francis Smith. Betty was an active member of Mt. View United Methodist Church in Claremont, where she was a member of the choir and former choir director for 17 years and had served in numerous other capacities. She had retired as an elementary and middle school teacher with Catawba County Schools. Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Ken L. Murray of Catawba; daughter, Cindy Rose Murray of Newton; son, Michael Doyle Murray and wife, Sharon, of Bessemer City; brother, Herbert Dale Smith of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Mackenzie Dameron, Caleb Murray, Staci Bowman and husband, Clint; stepgrandchildren, Brody Hallman and Braylee Hallman; and great-grandchild, Falon Cooke. The family would also like to thank Betty's loving caregiver, Brenda Martin. The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at Mt. View United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 29, at the church from 7 to 9 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be, Caleb Murray, Clint Bowman, David Murray, Barry Murray, Alan Murray, and Mike Rankin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, Scholarship Fund, 1248 Balls Creek Rd., Claremont, NC, 28610; H.N. Francis Divinity Scholarship, Wake Forest University, P.O. Box 7719, Winston-Salem, NC, 27109; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC, 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Murray family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Murray family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.