HICKORY Pauline Searls Murphy, 91, of Hickory passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 18, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the Murphy family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Murphy family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.