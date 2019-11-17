Pauline Searls Murphy HICKORY Pauline Searls Murphy, 91, of Hickory passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held Monday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Murphy family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!