COLLETTSVILLE Mrs. Kandi Leigh Sipe Murphy, 57, of Collettsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.