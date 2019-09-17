COLLETTSVILLE Mrs. Kandi Leigh Sipe Murphy, 57, of Collettsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
POWELL'S STUMP GRINDING & TREE SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck Call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY