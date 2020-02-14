October 18, 1933 - February 10, 2020 Jackie C. Murphy, 86, of Taylorsville, has been reunited with his wife, Robbie and family and is standing guard in Heaven with all those who have fallen before, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 Born on Oct. 18, 1933, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Carl and Ethel Murphy. Jackie was a retired United States Marine, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He was an avid bass fisherman who enjoyed being on the lake with friends and family. Family left behind includes his sons, Carl Murphy and wife, Sharon, Larry Newhall and wife, Pepper; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Murphy and wife, LaRue; sister, Margie Abernethy and husband, Gary; sister-in-law, Violet Murphy; niece, Denise "Betsy" Cooper and husband, Roy; and many nieces and nephews who loved him. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Please take a moment to remember at least one thing he did or said to make you smile. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps League or Toys for Tots. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Murphy family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com