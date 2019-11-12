Newton Bonnie K. Mullins, 71, of Newton, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the service. The Mullins family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
