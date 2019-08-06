MAIDEN Reginald "Reggie" Dean Mull, 51, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m., at Westside Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mull family.
