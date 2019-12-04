HICKORY John Calvin Mull, "Calvin", 95, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at Abernethy Laurels Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after a period of declining health. Calvin was born in Augusta, Ga., May 20, 1924, to the late Joseph C. and Mamie Ann Mull (Icard). His family then moved to the Banoak area of Catawba County, where he grew up. He was a bus driver for the Banoak School. His family was active in Mull Chapel Baptist Church, and that area of Catawba County has many reminders of the Mull family, who were original settlers of Catawba County. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 70 yrs, Addie Lorene (née Waller); two brothers, Fred and Cecil Mull; and two sisters, Mavin Rogers, and Hazel Tallant. Calvin served as a seaman first class aboard the USS Lauderdale in World War II and saw action in Okinawa. He subsequently returned to Hickory and joined his brother in establishing the Fresh Air Supermarkets, where he worked until his retirement in 1983. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Thornton (Lawrence) of Holland, Pa., Becky Eichhorn (John) of Greensboro; and two sons, Steve Mull (Jane) of Hickory, and William Mull (Dawn) Of Maiden. He also has nine grandchildren, Dade Thornton (Jodi) of Cherry Hill, N.J., Matt Thornton (Kristen) of Ft. Washington, Pa., Addie Thornton Goldman (Avery) of Raleigh, Joseph Mull (Vanessa) of Baltimore, Ohio, Lindsey Mull, Andrew Mull, both of Maiden, Jacob Eichhorn of Boulder, Colo., Scott (Teri) Gadd of Cornelius, Michael(Chris) Gadd of Atlanta, Ga.; and five great-granddaughters, Avery, Calli, and Piper Thornton, Morgan Gadd, Piper Gadd; and two great-grandsons, Everett Gadd and Penn Thomas Thornton. Mr. Mull was an inspiring man to all who met him. He served as a role model not only to his children and grandchildren, but to all the people who called him their boss, friend, neighbor, or uncle, instilling a work ethic as well as all important life lessons. He loved reminiscing about growing up in rural Catawba County, and we all knew how important his family was to him. His faith was always evident in the way he lived his life, and he was a very active member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Hickory. A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Joseph Tallent officiating. Interment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1644 Main Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of John Calvin Mull and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
