July 18, 1946 - April 21, 2020 Anna Bell Mull, 73, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence. Born July 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Garnell Patterson. Anna will be remembered for always putting everyone above herself; she was always giving, but never took. She was a loving and caring wife, mom, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Mull of the home; two daughters, Janet Mayfield (Darren) of Hickory and Judy Etter (Jeffery) of Gastonia; five grandchildren, Tony Miller of Newton, Cynthia Miller of Hickory, Kevin Allen of Maiden, Eric Houston (Heather) of Claremont, and Morgan Houston (Johnny Guffey) of Gastonia; great-grandchildren, Summer Brooks, Karmyne Vazquez, Jeremiah Vazquez, Eddie Vazquez, and Hailey Galloway; four sisters, Frances Mozer (Norm), Kathleen Lattimore, Linda Orr (Robert), and Wanda Freeman; two brothers, Robert Patterson (Sylvia) and Russell "Bo" Patterson (Jackie); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Scarlet Vazquez. The family is holding a private celebration of life. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

