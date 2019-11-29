HICKORY Duane Muhammad, 64, of Hickory, passed Nov. 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 3, 1955, in Detroit, to the late James U. and Evelyn Thompson Barron. Duane was a member of the Nation of Islam. He was a community activist and moderator and founder of the Concerned Citizens of Ridgeview forum. Survivors are his wife, Belinda Barron of the home; children, Tregil Barron, Nakina Barron, Duane Barron Jr., Kananga Barron, Draron Allen, all of Providence, R.I.; stepson, Conaté Thompson of Great Mills, Md.; and sister, Bonita Smith of Shelby. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m., at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Family will receive friends at the chapel from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Muhammed family, 828-323-1980.