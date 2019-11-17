PAPILLION, Neb. Aug. 3, 1944 - Nov. 14, 2019 She is survived by husband, Cliff; son, Joseph (Colleen), and grandsons, Daniel and Jacob of Danbury, Conn.; daughter, Kendra (Eric Grelson), and grandchildren, Jacqueline Damme (Justin) of Cook, Neb., Spencer Pecha, Aaron and Emma Grelson of Papillion, Neb.; two dear siblings, her best friend and sister, Mary Parkhurst of Hickory, and a beloved brother, Tim Hollar (Donna) of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with military and civilian friends worldwide. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary of Papillion, Neb., from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 420 N Washington St. in Papillion, Neb. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Kahler-Dolce Mortuary of Papillion, Neb., is assisting the family with the arrangements, www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com.
