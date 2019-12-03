HICKORY Charles W. Moss, 86, of Hickory, former CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hickory Construction Co., died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Hickory, Dec. 21, 1932, his parents were the late Constance Bost Moss and Robert Verelle Moss. During his tenure as President, Hickory Construction grew in prominence throughout the Southeast. Under his guidance, the company completed thousands of industrial, commercial and public works projects. Active in music and the arts, Moss also was an avid golfer, skier and reader, who enjoyed the love and company of his family. He served on the Hickory Museum of Art Board and sat on the boards of First Citizens Bank and BB&T. A lifelong member of Corinth Reformed Church, he served on the church's Consistory, was Superintendent of Sunday Schools, and chaired the Memorial Gardens Committee. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Moss entered the service as a second lieutenant following graduation from N.C. State University in 1954. He retired as a captain. He is survived by his wife, Anne Lay Moss; and their children: son, Charles "Chuck" Moss Jr. and wife, Elizabeth Gurry Moss; and daughter, Kathy Moss Lail and husband, Michael Lail, all of Hickory. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sarah and Vivian Lail of Hickory, Emma Lail Archer and husband, Robby, of Black Mountain, Todd Moss and wife, Crystal Jenkins, of Concord, and Kelly Anne Moss of Barcelonia, Spain; as well as great-grandchildren, Bronwyn and Beck Moss of Concord. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Corinth Reformed Church, with the Rev. Bob Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or United Arts Council of Catawba County, 243 3rd Ave. NE, Box 5, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Charles W. Moss.
