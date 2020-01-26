Richard Moseley NASHVILLE, Tenn. Longtime North Carolina resident, Richard Paul Moseley, 73, passed away suddenly Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, leaving behind a grieving family and a wide community of loving friends and co-workers. Born in Tennessee, Rick spent three decades in North Carolina's furniture industry, principally in Hickory and High Point, where he learned every facet of the operation, eventually becoming a Safety and Environmental Engineer for Furniture Brands in charge of multiple Hickory Chair and Thomasville plants. He loved the day-to-day mechanics of plant operation and problem-solving, and valued the many crews with whom he was on a first-name basis. Even with an MBA and many promotions, he never lost that connection to the men and women on the floor, and a passionate commitment to their safety and well-being. He was also civic-minded, serving as President of the Jaycees, an active Kiwanis member, a Toastmaster, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. In addition to his broad professional and community interests, Rick was a gifted lifelong singer with the Carolina Chorus at UNC and later the Hickory Choral Society, performing at St. Martin in the Fields, London. He had an unrivaled record collection, an eye for photography, a love/hate relationship with golf and a passion for history and world travel. At the time of his death, Rick was actively planning his next European adventure, the ancient Via Francigena pilgrim walk from Canterbury to Rome, a 1000-mile journey he had joyfully begun with his daughter, Greta in April of 2019. His partner in these and all adventures was his loving wife, Emily Feagin Moseley of Hendersonville with whom he celebrated a Golden Wedding Anniversary in Dec. They are the proud parents of Margaret Allison (Greta) Moseley and Mathew Edward Moseley (Rainu) of Nashville, Tenn., where Rick had retired a decade ago. Son, Matt was his partner there in M&M Buildings & Renovations. A private memorial service is planned, but the family kindly requests that in honor of Rick's Eagle Scout achievement and ongoing commitment to the organization, donations be sent either to the Boy Scouts of America; or his beloved Arboretum at UNC Chapel Hill, where he and Emily had their first date.
