August 7, 1996 - January 23, 2020 Andres Osvaldo Moscotte, 23, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 7, 1996, in Los Angeles, Calif., he was the son of Luis and Nora Marinero Moscotte. In addition to his parents he was survived by brother, Josue Moscotte. A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Catawba Funeral Home, 3060 US Hwy. 70 SE in Newton, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3:30 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Moscotte family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations. Catawba Memorial Park www.catawbamemorialpark.com

