NEWTON Linda Lowe Morrison, 86, of Newton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels. She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Guilford County, to the late Charles and Lola Abernathy Lowe. Linda was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden and was employed with Country Acres Day Care Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby "Bob" Gene Morrison; brother, Tom Earl Lowe; sister, Sue Ellen Wike. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Wesley Morrison and wife, Angie, of Newton; daughter, Bonita Black and husband, David, of Newton; sister, Marie Richard of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Amber Black, Whitney Morrison Hughes and husband, Cody, Stephanie Morrison Dellinger and husband, Michael; and great-grandchild, Peyton Myla Hughes. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers are, Junior Blackburn, Darin McCaslin, Donnie McCaslin, Michael Dellinger, Cody Hughes and Bradley Misenheimer. Memorials may be made to Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650 Condolences may be sent to the Morrison family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com .The Morrison family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Morrison, Linda
