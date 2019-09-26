NEWTON Carole Jean White Morrison, 87, of Newton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born April 12, 1932, in Allegheny County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank Lloyd White and Beatrice Eleanor Cooper White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Morrison, and son-in-law, Ken Yaussy. When she was able, Carole attended First Presbyterian Church in Newton with her daughter. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karyn Lee Morrison Yaussy of Newton; son, Scott David Morrison and wife, Kay Spitzer Morrison, of Bridgewater, Va.; granddaughters, Elise Arden Yaussy and husband, Josh Cummings, and Samantha Lee Yaussy; and a brother, David Sanford White of Plymouth, Minn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Morrison family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to American Association of University Women, 1310 L St. NW, Ste. 1000, Washington, DC 20005. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Morrison family.
