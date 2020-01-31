July 2, 1954 - January 28, 2020 Mrs. Vicy Herald Morgan-Todd, 65, of Granite Falls passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her son's home. Born July 2, 1954, in Caldwell County, Vicy was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Brudie Coffey Herald. She was Baptist by faith and was passionate about ministering to others. Vicy worked as an insurance agent for many years. One of the things Vicy enjoyed most was watching animals from her window. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Adam D. Herald; and a faithful pet, Happy. Survivors include her sons, Jerry Wayne Whisnant Jr. (Diane), Timothy Lee Whisnant (Sherry) and Ricky Allen Bolick II; grandchildren, Dylan Whisnant, Emily Whisnant, Austin Whisnant, Logan Whisnant and Alexis Whisnant; loving pet, Shiloh; three brothers, Willie L. Herald, Wincie W. Herald and Johnny K. Herald; and numerous other relatives. A celebration of Vicy's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service at 11 a.m., with her son, Pastor Jerry Whisnant Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir www.evansfuneralservice.com
