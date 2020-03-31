November 12, 1957 - March 30, 2020 Karen Ruth Shuford Morgan, 62, of Newton, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence. Karen was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Catawba County, and was the daughter of the late Harley Shuford and Verna Starnes Shuford. She was a member of Startown First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth Morgan; son, Bradley Morgan and wife, Ashley; daughter, Christina Minton and husband, Nick; brother, Danny Shuford and wife, Cathy; sister, Brenda Lowdermilk and husband, Gary; and grandson, Gabe Matney. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, at Catawba Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

