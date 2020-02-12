February 15, 1933 - February 9, 2020 James "Jim" Edward Moretz, 86, of Maiden, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brandon Russell officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Burial will follow at 3 p.m., in the Old Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church Cemetery in Boone. Jim was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Watauga County to the late Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson Moretz. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Moretz Parsons, and an infant son and daughter. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. He grew up working on his family farm, and had always enjoyed having a large garden. He is survived by his wife, Deanna Starr Moretz of the home; a son, Michael Moretz of Maiden; a grandson, Michael Moretz II and wife, Brandy, of Lincolnton; three great-grandchildren, Katherine, Jase and Robert Moretz; and two nephews, Greg Parsons and Jeff Parsons. Flowers are welcome and memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Warlick Funeral Home www.warlickfuneralhome.net
