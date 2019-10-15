HICKORY Howard Clinton "Sonny" Moretz, 72, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.