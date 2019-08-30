TAYLORSVILLE Mrs. Wanda Johnson Witherspoon Moose, 88, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, at Liledoun Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Moose family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
Buying Records, Old Signs, Old Knives, Old Musical Inst., License Plates, Military, Cast Iron Cookware, Old Watches, Milk Bottles & Most Old Items. 704-467-5261
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY