Raymond Richard Moose, 78, of Denver, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Richard served in the U.S. Army. Goodin-Drum of Maiden is serving the Moose family during this time.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Moose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
MICHAEL BROWN
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934