TAYLORSVILLE Gladys Faye Marlowe Moore, 88, long-time resident of Taylorsville, passed from this Earth, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Her heart and lungs were strong, but the rest of her body was failing. Born in Catawba County, May 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Belle Marlowe. Although she was born with a disability that required many surgeries as a child, she was strong willed and did not let it stop her. Her parents and siblings Dick, Nancy, Helen and Jimmy, have all preceded her in death, along with a grandson, Brian Sherrill. She married Cloyd Moore, Valentine's Day, 1953, in South Carolina, where she and Cloyd eloped with Cloyd's brother and fiancée. She and Cloyd met at Kool Park Pool where he was a lifeguard and she worked in the office. She was a graduate of Hickory High School. Later she worked at the Hickory Daily Record, in the office of Hickory Springs, and Today's Mobile Homes. As a senior citizen, she especially enjoyed her trips to Harrah's Casino in Cherokee, and she particularly enjoyed riding the bus to and from with her friends. To hear her tell it, she was always a winner. She was a member of Miller's Lutheran Church in Hickory. Her husband, Cloyd, died at age 40, leaving her a widow at age 42, to raise a young son, Gary. Quite the entrepreneur, she developed, owned and operated the Little River Estates trailer park in Taylorsville, until her death. She particularly disliked stewed okra (memory from her days in the children's hospital), but never met a sweet she didn't like. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Barnes and husband, Terry, of Fairhope, Ala., and Carolyn Huffman of Taylorsville; a son, Gary Moore and wife, Catherine, of Andros Island, Bahamas, and Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Mark Gilleland and wife, Kimberly, of Marietta, Ga., Shaylene Moore and husband, Labeau, of Kauai, Hawaii, Shayna-Marie Moore and husband, Kainoa, of Kalaheo, Hawaii, and Candice Kane and husband, Tim, of Monroe; and great-grandchildren, Avery and Logan Gilleland, Elijah Kane, Jackson and Reagan Sherrill, Zaylen and Zayvin Raposas, Nawai, Kilinahe, Kaine, and Remi-Marie Lagmay. She loved her close friends and travel buddies, Linda Bevins (friends for over 40 years) and Jo Anne Earp. A special thank you goes to Debra Speaks, her devoted caregiver for the past nine months. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., at Miller's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gladys' memory to Miller's Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Hickory Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
