CONOVER Betty Keisler Moore, 86, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Betty was born July 11, 1933, to Carlyle Sidney and Neva Myrtle Keisler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Sidney Keisler; sisters, Irene Keisler Smith, and Martha Keisler Caldwell and Shirley Keisler Tibbs; and husbands, Ted Leroy Setzer and Calvin C. Moore Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Carringer Wike and husband, Cliff, of Conover; granddaughters, Kelly Wike Wasko and her husband, Carl, of Waxhaw, and Meredith Wike of Santa Cruz, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Kinsey Grace Wasko and Alexander Wike Wasko of Waxhaw; sisters, Mary Keisler McGee, Nancy Keisler Titrud; sister-in-law, Lucille Dellinger Keisler, all from Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was a long time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. At Zion, Betty participated in the choir, the Deborah Circle, and served in many other capacities. She grew up as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Conover. She was a longtime employee of Gulf States Paper and later assisted in the management of M & K Rentals, LLC with her husband Calvin. Betty and Calvin were members of the Hickory Moose Lodge and Antique Car Club of Hickory. Betty loved to read and travel, but most of all, she loved spoiling her granddaughters and later her great-grandchildren. The family thanks her caregivers at Abernethy Laurels; especially, JoAnn, Taylor, and Jodie, along with Amanda and Kirsten from Carolina Caring. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. David T. Drysdale II officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602; Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2448 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Alzheimers's Foundation of America, 332 8th Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 1001. The Moore family has entrusted Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.willisreynoldsfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643