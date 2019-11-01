HICKORY Dolman Mooneyham, 83, of Hickory died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Carolina Caring Hospice. Born Sunday, March 29, 1936, he was the son of Lewis Nilor Mooneyham. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Mooneyham; three sons, Carroll and wife, Anita, Terry Mooneyham and Tony and wife, Natalie; a daughter, Sue Bolick and husband, Reggie; two stepsons, Chad Arrowood and Chuck Arrowood; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gerald Dean; three sisters, Callie Black, Beulah Howlett and Mandy Riddle; and two brothers Alton Mooneyham and Tommy Mooneyham. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., at Black's Chapel in Hartford, Tenn. Memorials may be made to Coming Home Baptist Church, 7180 Knobs Landing, Connelly Springs, NC 28612 Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Mooneyham family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.