HICKORY Dolman Mooneyham, 83, of Hickory died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Carolina Caring Hospice. Born Sunday, March 29, 1936, he was the son of Lewis Nilor Mooneyham. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Mooneyham; three sons, Carroll and wife, Anita, Terry Mooneyham and Tony and wife, Natalie; a daughter, Sue Bolick and husband, Reggie; two stepsons, Chad Arrowood and Chuck Arrowood; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gerald Dean; three sisters, Callie Black, Beulah Howlett and Mandy Riddle; and two brothers Alton Mooneyham and Tommy Mooneyham. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., at Black's Chapel in Hartford, Tenn. Memorials may be made to Coming Home Baptist Church, 7180 Knobs Landing, Connelly Springs, NC 28612 Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Mooneyham family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Mcalum Contractors For professional services we want you to trust. Call us for your home repair/ improvement needs. Interior/exterior. 828-553-3278
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!