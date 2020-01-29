May 24, 1965 - January 23, 2020 Stacey Elaine Montelongo, 54, of Newton, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home. Born May 24, 1965, she was the daughter of Elaine Little Sweezy and the late (Bill) Homer Dilworth Sweezy. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 18 years, Frank Montelongo of the home; three daughters, Vandie Worley and partner, Allison (Peanut), of Maiden, Jessie Montelongo and partner, Karson, of Gettysburg, Pa., Missy Fetter and husband, Brett, of Germany; a son, Jay (Bubby) Tanner and wife, Diana, of Sevierville, Tenn.; a brother, William "Tiger" Sweezy and wife, Jana, of Claremont; mother-in-law, Carol Montelongo of Drexel; and grandchildren, Nevaeh Fairburn "George", Breeann Worley "Fred", Ethan Coleman, Trey Fetter, Jenna Fetter, and Kale Fetter. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Memorials in Stacey's name may be sent to Claremont Rescue Squad Inc., 2748 S Oxford St., Claremont, NC 28610 and Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Montelongo family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
