CLAREMONT John Edward Monaco, 74, of Claremont, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. No services are planned at this time. The Monaco family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLAREMONT John Edward Monaco, 74, of Claremont, died Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. No services are planned at this time. The Monaco family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.