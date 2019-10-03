NEWTON Tony Dwayne Mode, 66, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1953, in Catawba County to the late Furman Ray Mode and Wanda Hefner Mode of Newton. Tony was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, a 1973 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and due to circumstances, continued his education at Gaston College. He worked in the furniture industry as a machine operator. In addition to his father, Furman Ray Mode, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Elvie Mode; and maternal grandparents, Grover and Helen Hefner. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Wanda Hefner Mode of Newton; sister, Deborah Sigmon and husband, Tim, of Newton; niece, Corie Harris and husband, Brian; great-niece and -nephew, Carson Ray Harris, Walker Harris; nephew, Sheldon Coley and wife, Kandy; great-nieces, Keegan Marie Coley and Ragan Wheeling; extended family, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins The family would like to extend their gratitude to Pace@Home for the loving care they gave Tony. A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m., at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Marcus Ollis will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main St., Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be sent to the Mode family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Mode family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
