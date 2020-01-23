CLAREMONT Christina Louise Mitchell, 57, of Claremont, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. A service to celebrate Christina's life will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 24, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel. The Mitchell family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Mitchell, Christina
Guaranteed delivery before Christina's Visitation begins.