GRASSY CREEK Clyde "Jerry" Mitchell, 82, of Grassy Creek, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence. Jerry was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Clyde Mitchell and the late Pauline Kaylor Mitchell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Goins Mitchell and a brother, Pete Mitchell. He is survived by son, Gary Mitchell and wife, Renae, of Conover; granddaughter, Heather Young and husband, Jesse, of Conover; great-grandson, Jordan Young; brother, Kavin Mitchell of Hickory; two sisters, Kay Jenkins of Morganton, and Dianne Huffman of Hickory The funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. Michael Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 12, from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Mitchell family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
