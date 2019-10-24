GREENSBORO Cherished wife, mother and friend Leslie Rowe Millsaps was tragically killed in a car accident Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Leslie was born in Hickory, April 17, 1956. She graduated from Hickory High School in 1974 and greatly enjoyed reconnecting with classmates as the years went by. Leslie graduated from UNCG with a Bachelor of Music magna cum laude in 1977 and then with a Masters in Music: Piano Performance in 1980. Leslie and her husband David founded DLM Builders in 1994; in 2019, after over 25 years of membership, they were awarded the Eugene Gulledge Award from the Greensboro Builders Association in recognition of their long-standing service. Outside of her work and professional life, Leslie was an avid gardener, yogi, reader and shoe collector. Her house and garden are filled with beauty and you can feel the joy she took in creating those spaces. She also spent many years as a part of the music programs at Christ United Methodist Church, singing in several choirs and accompanying others on the piano. Leslie is survived by husband and business partner, David Millsaps; children, Megan Millsaps (husband, Ryan Schneck), Clay Millsaps; mother and stepfather, James D. and Lynn Beckom of Hickory; siblings, Mary Roberts of Atlanta, Malinda Coleman of Greensboro, James D. Beckom Jr. of Granite Falls, Debra McMillian of Hickory; cousin, William Patrick Abernathy of Hickory; and many other dear family and friends who were held close in her heart. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1:30 p.m., at the Fellowship Center of Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd. The family will receive guests after the service and then continue to an informal gathering at the Millsaps home at 822 Rankin Place from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for two organizations that remained special to Leslie over the years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro (Raising RoofsBuilders for Habitat) and Preservation Greensboro.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!