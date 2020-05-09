June 22, 1941 - May 7, 2020 Gail Milligan, 78, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1941, daughter of the late Pender and Ena Annie Pennell Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Douglas Milligan; and an infant child, Carol Leigh Milligan. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jeffrey Milligan (Christie) and Kevin Milligan (Julie); two sisters, Doris Hart of Granite Falls, and Faye Carlton of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Taylor Milligan, Laura Milligan, Tyler Milligan and Anna Milligan. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Wayne White will officiate. Mackie Funeral Service and Cremations www.mackiefh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Milligan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.