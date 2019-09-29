HICKORY Weyburn Barker Millers, 97, of Hickory died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born June 24, 1922, in Caldwell County to the late Albert J. Barker and Princess Miller Barker. Weyburn graduated from Hudson High School and attended Lenoir Rhyne College. She married the late Ramon V. Hinson, Jr. in 1942, and they raised their two daughters in Lenoir. She retired from her work as a bookkeeper in 1988, and moved to Hickory. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, active in Sunday school, Chapel Choir and Lydia Circle for many years. In addition to her parents and first husband, Weyburn was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Millers; two brothers; and three sisters. Her eldest brother, James Cecil Barker was a longtime resident of Hickory and active in the business community. She is survived by her daughters, Judith H. Shirley of Hickory and Rebecca H. Schwintek and husband, Richard Schwintek, of Snellville, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Sarah M. Stevens and Eric H. Stevens. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Trinity Chapel at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hickory at 1 p.m. The family may be greeted in the Fellowship Hall after the service. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church to their Memorial Fund. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Weyburn Barker Millers. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
