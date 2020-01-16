HICKORY Mr. Wilburn Edward "Bill" Miller, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Charles George VA Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Bill was born Feb. 16, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Hazel Christopher Lippard. He served in the United States Army, and was retired from Leathercraft Furniture. Bill will always be remembered as having a heart as big as a house and he never met a stranger. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Henry Lippard Sr.; wife, Nellie James Miller; and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Susie Davis and husband, John, and Judy White and husband, Oral; son, Robbie Sadler and wife, Jada; grandchildren, Wesley White Sr., Chelsey Chue, and Brian Chapman; great-grandchildren, Wesley White Jr., and Lindsey White; special cousin, Julia Houser and husband, Glenn; and special friend "brother", James Peeler. A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. Military honors will be provided by the North Carolina Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 4805 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory in Valdese is serving the family.
