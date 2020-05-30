Miller, Susan Bailey

March 15, 1961 - May 28, 2020 Susan Bailey Miller, 59, of Icard, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 15, 1961, in Burke County to the late Roy Bailey Sr. and Edna Huffman Bailey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Steve Bailey; and sister, Judy Bailey. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 34 years, Terry Eugene Miller, of the home; daughters, Tiffany Gifford and husband, Michael, of Hickory, and Elizabeth Miller and significant other, Joe Maltry, of Dysartsville; brother, Roy Bailey Jr. and wife Brenda, of Hildebran; sister, Gail Sherrill and husband, Robert, of Hickory; and six grandchildren, Blake, Hunter, and Amelia Miller, Jorden Gifford, and Laighton and Christian Maltry. Memorial services to celebrate the life of Susan will be private. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the family in care of Terry Miller, P.O. Box 53, Icard, NC 28666. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
